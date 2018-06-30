Weekend forecast: Hotter temperatures, heat index near 100

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Notable heat and humidity arrived Friday with our first official high of 90°F. More is anticipated this weekend.

A HEAT ADVISORY has been issued for Northeast Ohio from noon to 10 PM today. It will feel like 100° to 104°! Heat stress and related illnesses for those sensitive to heat. Be proactive, drink lots of water, find shade or AC and check on your elderly friends and pets!

Here's the Fox 8 Hour Forecast:



Please… Please… Please… Look before you lock!!! Temperatures inside your car increase VERY FAST even when the outside temperatures are in the mid 80s. Check out the graph below.

We are in the process of adding on to the 4 days thus far @ 90°+ for the 2018 spring and summer season!