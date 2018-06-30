Seen on TV: 6/30/18

Here are the web links for Saturday, June 30, 2018:
- Click here for RTA’s “See Something, Text Something”
- Click here for Officer Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund
- Click here for 2018 NE Ohio fireworks displays
- Click here for Fourth of July festivals, concerts & more
- Click here for more on the new Ohio driver’s license
- Click here for the Werner ladder recall
- Click here for details on Rock Hall’s CLE VIP — free access for Cleveland residents
- Click here for a list of Cleveland’s outdoor pools and spray basins
- Click here to register for the 2018 FOX 8 FOX Trot
- Click here for more on Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
- Click here to register your lemonade stand
- Click here for more on Cleveland Clinic Alzheimer’s studies
- Click here for information on Ehrbar Angels Foundation
- Click here for more on Schumacher Homes
- Click here for more on FreeRange skin care
- Click here for more on Edwin’s Restaurant
- Click here for more on Derby Week at Jack Thistledown Racino
- Click here for our summer activities guides
- Click here for Domino’s Paving for Pizza information
- Click here for suicide prevention: how to find help
- Click here for more on Rhoda Wise and the “Miracle House”
- Click here for information on Browns fan “Hard Knocks” interviews
- Click here for medical marijuana dispensary sites
- Click here for info on the Vessel Safety Check for boaters
- Click here for information on St. Jude Dream Home 2018
- Click here for more on the Cleveland Metroparks
- Click here for more on Cleveland Metroparks Edgewater LIVE
- Click here for Flower Bombing nominations
- Click here for more on Live Nation concerts
- Click here for more on Cleveland Chain Reaction
- Click here for Cleveland Browns 2018 schedule
- Click here for Come Together: Gun Control Facebook group
- Click here for Playhouse Square’s 2018-2019 KeyBank Broadway Series
- Click here for more on Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter
- Click here to find help for someone contemplating suicide
- Click here to report a pothole to ODOT
- Click here to check out “Hidden Gems” in Cleveland and to also submit your own idea
- Click here for more information on Beltone
- Click here for Szarka Financial Planning and Investments
- Click here for Cleveland unsolved crime tip line number
- Click here for the Cuyahoga County Animal Abuse Registry
- Click here for more on how to help someone overcome heroin addiction
- Click here to contribute to the Fox 8 Kids Art Gallery
- Click here for more information on Mortach Financial
- Click here for more on the FOX 8 app
- Click here for more on FOX 8’s weather app
- Click here for Dr. Marc
</ul