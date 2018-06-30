Report: LeBron not planning to meet in person with Cavs when free agency begins

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Free agency officially begins Sunday.

And ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Cavaliers won’t meet in person with LeBron James or his representatives once it does.

Sources tell ESPN the team has been regularly communicating with James and his representatives since the season ended. James’ agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, will conduct all business over the phone once free agency begins, sources tell ESPN.

James this week posted videos to social media of his vacation in Anguilla. He informed the Cavs from Anguilla Friday that he is opting out of the last year of his contract.

Just because James declined the player option with Cleveland does not mean he can’t resign. He could ink a short-term deal, which he’s done since coming back to the Cavs.

But the frontrunners for LeBron are the Lakers. They have the cap space to add other big free agents and the King has two homes in LA.

