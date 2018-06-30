Male suspect dressed as a woman robs Mantua bank

MANTUA TOWNSHIP, Ohio – A male suspect dressed as a woman robbed a Portage County bank on Saturday morning.

The suspect entered the Mantua Township branch of Courtland Bank at 9:35 a.m., handed the teller a note and put the money into his “purse.” He left the area driving what might be a white Chevy Impala.

Tellers saw the dye pack that was placed inside the bag with the money burst inside the suspect’s vehicle, so it’s very likely that the suspect and the interior of the car are covered in pink and/or red dye.

Police and the FBI are looking for a light-complexioned black male, 5’9″ – 6′ and weighing 175-200 pounds. He is somewhere between the ages of 30 and 40 and was wearing pink nail polish when he robbed the bank.

The Portage County sheriff is asking anyone who knows the suspect’s identity or who has seen the car to call their local police or contact the sheriff at 330-296-5100.