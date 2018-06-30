× Hot air balloon pilot who died at Ashland Ballonfest identified

ASHLAND, Ohio – The hot air balloon pilot who passed away after hitting his head while disassembling his balloon Friday night has been identified.

In a statement, the organizers of Ashland Balloonfest say they are “saddened by the loss of Balloonist, John Moran. John was a staple here at our event, this being his 23rd year with us.”

The accident happened Friday after the pilot’s balloon landed. During disassembly of the balloon, he hit his head on the burners.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was on scene and completed their initial investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also investigating.

