Hot air balloon pilot died while disassembling his balloon in Ashland

ASHLAND, Ohio — A hot air balloon pilot died after hitting his head while disassembling his balloon Friday night.

It happened at the annual Ashland BalloonFest.

According to event officials, it happened after the pilot’s balloon landed. During disassembly of the balloon, the pilot hit his head on the burners.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries.

The Federal Aviation Administration was on scene and completed their initial investigation. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is also investigating.

Event officials said they are sending condolences to the pilot’s family.

All event activities will continue as scheduled.

40.868668 -82.318218