Homegoing celebration today for 9-year-old girl killed in crossfire

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The funeral service will take place today for 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson, who was killed in a shootout last week on the city's east side.

The little girl was sitting in her mother's car outside of a boxing club at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue last Wednesday when gunfire erupted. Police say there are now 6 people in custody in connection with her death.

A homegoing celebration for Saniyah will start at Second Ebeneezer Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. The funeral begins at 10 a.m.

