Everyone’s trying to cool off during the summer heatwave

CLEVELAND--It is hot in Cleveland, with a summer wave of scorching temperatures and bright sunshine. People have been waiting for weather like this all year, but it's important to take the right steps to stay safe in the sizzling summertime.

"I was in the water today with my grandmother and my daughter and a couple of my friends because it's hot," said Dominique Haley, of Cleveland.

A lot of comments to Fox 8 included, "at least it's not winter."

"You know what, I'm not going to complain because winter's going to be here and people are going to be complaining about that, so just try to stay cool," said Reggie Moore, who was at Public Square with his family.

Moore wasn't alone. Many families cooled off at the Public Square splash pad and if they weren't in the water downtown, they were under umbrellas or in other shade.

"It's actually great seeing the kids out here, getting wet with other kids," said mom, Zonisha Perry, of Cleveland.

"It's too hot to be in anybody's house, it honestly is."

Perry explained to Fox 8 that she is just weeks away from giving birth. She is making sure to be extra careful while spending time outside.

"Me being pregnant, I have to do something to keep myself cool," Perry said. "I have to stay hydrated, in the 90+ weather you'll wind up fainting."

Staying hydrated is a must for the young and the old, and don't forget the sunscreen.

At the Edgewater Beach House bar, water is front and center over the weekend, given away for free to people who need a drink.

"I try to drink as much as possible," said one beach goer.

