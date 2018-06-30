Crowds gather in Cleveland for ‘Families Belong Together’ rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Even at 10:00 a.m. the sun felt like it was beating down upon a large crowd in Downtown Cleveland’s Public Square Saturday.

The hot temperatures didn’t stop people from coming out and rallying against the Trump Administration’s immigration policies.

“I’m extremely upset as a new mother of a 18-month-old I can’t imagine something like this happening to myself,” said Gabriella Corona, a mom from Cleveland.

“The America that we all belong to, that we all love is right here today everyone showing support for each other, human rights, immigrant rights, immigrant justice,” said Dan Lotz, who came to the protest with his young daughter.

The demonstration in Cleveland was one of more than 700 events planned across the country. Demonstrators called for the families to be reunited and an end to family detention and the zero tolerance policy.

“A lot of these policies that seem to be called building safety for our country are in a disguise for just blatant racism,” said John Edgerton who came up for the protest from Akron.

Signs and posters spoke silently from the crowd. The children of undocumented workers detained in recent raids in Ohio shared their personal stories.

“We only come here to work, we are not criminals,” said one person from the podium.

“The very man who is president right now has his own family and I want to imagine that he loves his family that he would do anything in the world to be able to provide for them, so why can’t he imagine that that’s how it is for the other people who are trying to provide for their families,” said Magdelana Lopez, a 15-year-old from Akron.

Demonstrators also called each other to action and to keep the momentum going.

“Get out communities to vote, it doesn’t matter what you do as long as you are doing something, anything,” said one person from the stage.

“All of us need to start seeing ourselves as bridge builders and bridge makers and we all walk over bridges together and that’s how we get things accomplished,” said Thalia Halpert Rodis a demonstrator from Lakewood.

