Congrats! Baker Mayfield, Browns’ rookie, #1 NFL pick, is engaged

CLEVELAND – Baker Mayfield, who was the #1 pick in this year’s NFL draft by our Cleveland Browns, is going to start his NFL career this year.

He’s also going to start married life sometime soon.

His Instagram shows that the player proposed to his girlfriend, Emily Wilkinson, stating that he “Can’t wait to do life with the most perfect girl. Emily Wilkinson, I love you.”

The Browns selected Mayfield, a quarterback out of Oklahoma, with the first overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Mayfield was a walk-on at Texas Tech in 2013 before transferring to Oklahoma and sitting out a season. He got back a year of NCAA eligibility in what’s now known as the “Baker Mayfield rule.” In 2017, he won the Heisman Trophy.

