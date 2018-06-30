Children stand at scene of 9-year-old’s murder to raise money for girl’s family

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A local youth group pulled together to help the family of a little girl who was killed in a Cleveland shoot-out.

Saniyah Nicholson, 9, was killed on the city’s east side. The little girl was sitting in her mother’s car outside of a boxing club at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue on June 20 when gunfire erupted. Police say there are now 6 people in custody in connection with her death.

Members of the Vision of Angels youth foundation throughout the day Sunday stood at the scene of Saniyah’s murder, where they collected money to give to the girl’s family.

They ended up collecting $400.

The non-profit group formed several years ago by a blind man, Sears Mitchell.

Continuing coverage.