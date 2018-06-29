World’s largest rubber duck coming to Sandusky

Photo Gallery
SANDUSKY, Ohio– The world’s largest rubber duck is coming to Sandusky!
The 61-feet-tall, 15-ton duck will be the Festival of Sail Sandusky from July 12 to July 15. The event celebrates the city’s bicentennial.
“We’re very excited to be part of such a historic moment,” said Craig Samborski, executive producer of Festival of Sail Sandusky, in a news release on Friday. “Sandusky’s heritage and beauty is inspiring. We’re hoping to add to it by putting on a very unique, once-in-a-lifetime event.”
The giant duck will be surrounded by tall ships, including the the U.S. Brig Niagara, which served as a relief ship for Oliver Hazard Perry in the Battle of Lake Erie.
The Festival of Sail Sandusky also features ship tours, live music and local food vendors.