Retired detective still using pencil to catch suspects

CLEVELAND – A gold detective badge may no longer be something Walt Siegel wears daily, but the retired Shaker Heights detective is using the tip of his pencil to help put those who cross the line behind bars.

“I retired in August 2017,” Siegel told Fox 8 Friday.

He noted, however, that his skill for sketching suspects is still something many local departments need.

“After I retired I got calls from people, that didn’t know, and they asked if I could help out and I said sure,” Siegel said.

He has done several in recent months, including one that helped get a suspect who attacked a jogger arrested.

“The victim did a great job with the details," Siegel said.

He is hoping he can continue to help local agencies by doing what he loves.

“It provides a service,” Siegel said. “I know I just retired but I would actually like to do this full-time.”