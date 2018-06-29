Reports: LeBron James opts out of contract, becomes unrestricted free agent

Posted 10:50 am, June 29, 2018, by , Updated at 10:54AM, June 29, 2018

LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 2 of the 2018 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 3, 2018 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND– LeBron James is now an unrestricted free agent.

The 14-time NBA All-Star informed the Cavs he will not exercise his $35.6 million option on Friday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported. This decision is not unexpected.

He can begin meeting with teams on July 1, the official start of free agency.

Windhorst said this move is favorable for the Lakers’ shot at landing James, but the Cavaliers are still in the mix.

LeBron can still re-sign with Cleveland on a short-term deal, like he’s done since 2014.

More stories on the Cleveland Cavaliers here

Related stories