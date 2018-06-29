× Reports: LeBron James opts out of contract, becomes unrestricted free agent

CLEVELAND– LeBron James is now an unrestricted free agent.

The 14-time NBA All-Star informed the Cavs he will not exercise his $35.6 million option on Friday, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported. This decision is not unexpected.

He can begin meeting with teams on July 1, the official start of free agency.

Windhorst said this move is favorable for the Lakers’ shot at landing James, but the Cavaliers are still in the mix.

LeBron can still re-sign with Cleveland on a short-term deal, like he’s done since 2014.

