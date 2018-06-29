× Report: LeBron James meeting with advisors in ‘Decision Cave’

CLEVELAND– Work never stops for LeBron James.

While on vacation in Anguilla, the four-time NBA MVP informed the Cavaliers he is opting out of the last year of his contract and will become an unrestricted free agent. That’s sets up The Decision 3.0.

On Friday, ESPN reporter Brian Windhorst said LeBron’s close friends and advisors will travel to the Caribbean to meet with him. The group will convene in what they’re calling “The Decision Cave,” according to Windhorst.

No, it’s not an actual cave. It’s a term they used in 2014 before he announced his return to Cleveland.

Just because James declined the player option with Cleveland does not mean he can’t resign. He could ink a short-term deal, which he’s done since coming back to the Cavs.

But the frontrunners for LeBron are the Lakers. They have the cap space to add other big free agents and the King has two homes in LA.

Free agency opens July 1.

