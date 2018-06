ASHLAND, Ohio — The pilot of a hot air balloon has passed away following an incident Friday night, according to Ashland BalloonFest.

The assistant fire chief in Ashland told FOX 8 News the hot air balloon landed hard, injuring the man.

He was transported to the hospital, where he passed away.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the case.

Further details are expected to be released on Saturday.

A 74-year-old male hot air balloon passenger was just taken to the hospital unresponsive after an accident after a balloon landing on 100 block of Eastlake Drive. #rstoday pic.twitter.com/7vcxMrigGD — Courtney McNaull (@CourtneyMcNaull) June 30, 2018