Missing: Joshua Ross

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Joshua Ross, 28, was last seen June 18 on West 130th Street in Cleveland.

On the day he went missing, Joshua was wearing gray shorts and a white t-shirt. He was riding a blue BMX bike.

Joshua Ross is 6 ft tall and weighs 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call detective Van Buren with Cleveland police at 216-623-2541.

