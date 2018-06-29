Macedonia police warn of daytime burglaries

MACEDONIA, Ohio– The Macedonia Police Department is asking residents to be on the lookout after a series of daytime burglaries.

The suspect kicks in the side door and goes to the bedroom, where he fills his pockets with jewelry. Police said they believe he is dropped off and picked up at the scene.

“Many times people question whether they should call the police. Usually after 10-15 minutes of thinking about it they finally decide they should call but by then the suspect is long gone,” the department said.

If you see anything suspicious, call police immediately.