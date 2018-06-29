Lemonade stand raises $9,000 for Mentor police officer memorial

MENTOR, Ohio– The Mentor community is finding creative ways to raise money for a fallen police officer.

A Concord Township mom and three girls raised more than $9,000 at a lemonade stand. The funds will be donated to the Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund.

The family said they wanted to do their part to honor his sacrifice.

“I have a brother that’s in law enforcement in Willoughby and this hit way too close to home. We’re from Mentor, obviously, I grew up here my whole life. I took my girls to the memorial where the cruiser is, and they prayed and said they wanted to help,” Brittani Shipek said.

Several deputies and Mentor police officers stopped to by lemonade.

Continuing coverage of this story here