Hot in CLE: Sunny and humid; temps continue to rise over the weekend

Have your sunscreen ready and dress cool over the next several days. The heat is on in Northeast Ohio and won't be leaving us anytime soon.

For today expect temps ranging from 85-90 with sunny and humid conditions. It will be mostly clear tonight and muggy, with temps ranging form 68-73 degrees.

Heat indices will be close to 100 degrees both Saturday and Sunday:

Please… Please… Please… Look before you lock!!! Temperatures inside your car increase VERY FAST even when the outside temperatures are in the mid 80s. Check out the graph below.

41.499320 -81.694361