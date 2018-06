GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio– The Garfield Heights Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance finding a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jashonna Ballard was last seen at 6 p.m. on Sunday her house on Roland Drive in Garfield Heights, police said.

She is 5 foot 5 and weighs 170 pounds. She was wearing a red T-shirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Garfield Heights Detective Bureau at 216-475-5840.