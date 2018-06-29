Garfield Heights bar owner offers reward to catch shooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio-- The owner of Bonkers Cafe in Garfield Heights is now offering a reward for information that leads to the arrest of those involved in a shooting at the bar.

“I am personally putting a $500 reward for the information leading to the arrest of this person,” said Rick Shuba. “Please contact Garfield Heights detective bureau and let’s get this person that has no regard for life off the streets.”

Security video shows a gunman firing several shots in the bar’s parking lot around 1:30 in the morning on June 16.

Garfield Heights Detective Carl Biegacki said there were a lot of people in the parking lot when the shooting happened.

“There are homes right near there and plenty of people driving by,” Biegacki said. “ We are very lucky no one was killed.”

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspects is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers Of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463 as soon as possible.