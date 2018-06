Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- The Acid Cats is an energetic quintet based out of Akron made up of University of Akron and Tri-C students. The band pieces together funk, jazz, Latin, rock and soul influences into a fierce fusion of music that gets audiences up and moving. The Acid Cats will be performing at the 39th Tri-C JazzFest today at 7:05pm on the plaza outside PlayhouseSquare.

Click here for more information about the Acid Cats.

