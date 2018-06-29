Family, friends and the community to pay tribute to 9-year-old Cleveland girl killed in crossfire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- A public memorial is taking place today to remember 9-year-old Saniyah Nicholson, who was killed in the crossfire of a shootout last week on the city's east side.

The public viewing will be held at Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights today until 7 p.m.

The little girl was sitting in her mother's car outside of a boxing club at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue last Wednesday when gunfire erupted. Police say there are now 6 people in custody in connection with her death.

A homegoing celebration for Saniyah takes place tomorrow at Second Ebeneezer Baptist Church at 9:30 a.m. The funeral begins at 10 a.m.

