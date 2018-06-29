× Decision Part III: What will LeBron do?

CLEVELAND – Deadline day has approached for LeBron James. The Cavs All-Star and the NBA’s most polarizing figure has until 11:59 tonight to decide if he wants to opt-in to his player contract for next season.

The deal is worth $35.6 million. If James declines the option, he would become an unrestricted free agent on July 1 and he would be eligible to meet with other teams about possibly joining them.

One of the teams that would court LeBron James if he becomes a free agent would be the L.A. Lakers. LeBron owns two homes in the L.A. area and the Lakers have enough cap space to sign two max contracts which would make the Lakers an intriguing destination.

On Thursday, Oklahoma City star Paul George, who has also been linked to the Lakers opted out of his player contract for next season. His deal was worth $20.7 million. The Thunder can offer George more money in a new deal and he could get a five-year, $176 million contract if he stays in Oklahoma.

As the NBA world awaits a LeBron James decision for a third time, the 33-year-old and his family were busy vacationing. LeBron posted on his Instagram account video of him and his boys jumping off a cliff into refreshing waters below. He also had posted videos of his wife, Savannah, working out in a gym.

If James declines his player option contract for next season, he can still re-sign with Cleveland on a short-term deal, just like he has done since 2014.

For now, the world awaits on pins and needles about the King’s decision.

