Convicted sex offender accused of breaking into schools to be in court

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– The man accused of breaking into school on the east side will appear in court Friday morning.

Jon Charles Titter, 38, of Euclid, is behind bars in connection with break-ins at University School in Shaker Heights and Gilmour Academy in Gates Mills. He has a hearing set for 10:30 a.m. Friday in Shaker Heights Municipal Court.

Police said he stole items like yearbooks and cell phones.

Titter is a registered sex offender and has a prior conviction for illegal use of minors in nudity-oriented material with a sexual motivation, according to court records.

He was identified by his neighbor, who saw surveillance photos on FOX 8 News.

