Live video: Candlelight vigil to remember life, sacrifice of Mentor police officer Mathew Mazany

MENTOR, Ohio — People in Mentor are gathering Friday night to honor Mentor Police Officer Mathew Mazany.

The public is invited to attend a candlelight vigil at 8:30 p.m. at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater.

The vigil will celebrate Officer Mazany’s life as well as commemorate the sacrifice he made for his community. The 41-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run in the line of duty Sunday.

The vigil is organized by the Wives of the Mentor Police Department.

Organizers say Mazany’s family is expected to attend.

Before the vigil Friday, people in the community tied blue ribbons around light poles in honor of Officer Mazany along 615.

Members of the citizens group Sea of Blue also set up shop to sell shirts at the memorial.

All the proceeds will go to the Mazany family.

Meantime, donations to help his family can made to the Mathew Mazany Memorial Fund on GoFundMe or at any Fifth Third Bank.

