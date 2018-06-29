Baby animal alert! Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes four trumpeter swans

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has welcomed four trumpeter swan cygnets.

The young swans are the offspring of the adult trumpeter swans that can be seen in Waterfowl Lake.

Adult male trumpeter swans can approach nearly 30 pounds.

The zoo says the births are important for the species. Since the ’90s, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has taken part in a reintroduction program for trumpeter swans, raising them until they are old enough before releasing them in the wild.

The swans are set to be released in Iowa when they are ready.

