Akron police: 4 people arrested after traffic stop reveals cache of weapons, drugs inside Jeep

AKRON-Four people are under arrest and face several charges after a traffic stop revealed a number of weapons and drugs.

Earlier this week, Akron police officers stopped a 2007 Jeep Liberty on Exchange Street for traffic violations.

During the stop, officers learned one of the occupants, Christopher Reeves, had several warrants out for his arrest.

When Reeves was asked to exit the vehicle, officers discovered two stocks of rifles next to where he was seated.

The other individuals inside the Jeep were then asked to step out of the vehicle.

After searching the Jeep, officers recovered 11 rifles, 4 pistols, methamphetamines, prescription medications, ammunition, needles, scopes and ammunition bags.

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Summit County Jail:

Ronald Black, 43, of Akron, and charged him with weapons under disability.

Christopher Reeves, 41, of Akron, and charged him with weapons under disability, possession of drugs, and possession of drug instruments.

Jeremy Willard, 36, of Akron, and charged him with weapons under disability, possession of drugs, and open container in a motor vehicle.

Lotus Evans, 34, of Akron, and charged him with weapons under disability.