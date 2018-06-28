Widow of Cleveland police officer killed 18 years ago helps families of homicide victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND – Only the Fox 8 I-Team Camera rolling as the widow of a Cleveland police officer killed in the line of duty hits the inner-city streets trying to help families of homicide cases.

Grace Leon now works for a mental health agency, Frontline Services, and is embedded in the Cleveland Police Department’s homicide unit. Her husband, Wayne, was killed while on duty 18 years ago.

“We partner with Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County to help generate leads in unsolved homicide cases,” Leon told Fox 8.

Leon not only meets and talks with the families but she also takes to the streets, hanging up posters of victims.

“We want the families to know that they have not been forgotten; their cases are being worked on,” Leon said.

On Thursday, Leon and Richard McIntosh, of Crime Stoppers, were hanging up fliers asking for information on Gregory Winfield’s murder. Winfield was shot and killed in November 2016.

“He was my son, my rock,” said Winfield’s mother, Sylvia Barnes-Potete. “I want to know who did this and why.”

McIntosh, a retired Cleveland detective, said homicide detectives are working on all the unsolved cases but they need information and leads.

Anyone who has information on Winfield’s case or any other unsolved murder case in Cleveland is asked to call detectives or Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.

