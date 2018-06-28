What you need to know about the new driver’s license in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio -- At the end of the month, just about any Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles office is going to be busy.

Kim Langhenry thought she would get her license done before her July 2 birthday.

But, that's the day the state law changes how it makes licenses and ID cards including one version that in two years will be necessary to fly domestically.

"I am thinking about waiting because it would make a lot more sense to me to be able to hold my driver’s license on the back of my phone where I keep my credit card and everything else; my passport doesn't fit there," said Langhenry.

On July 2, the State of Ohio will start issuing a beefed up and more secure driver's license or state ID card. The card has new security features built in to prevent forgeries and to keep up with new federal standards. It's so intricate, the only thing the BMV will do is take your picture.

**All the details from the BMV, here**

"Instead of walking out with a new card, you're going to walk out with an interim document and it's good for 45 days, has all the info that would appear on the driver’s license including a photo," said BMV Director Don Petit.

The new license will come in the mail within 10 days after your office visit. Petit says the state will actually be issuing two types of ID cards and driver's licenses: There is the regular license and then there's the TSA-compliant version with a star in the upper right-hand corner.

For the regular license, you just bring in the basic information, but the TSA-compliant version will require more.

"Proof of your Social Security number which can be your Social Security card, a 1099, a W-2, some sort of official security number just so it supplies the whole Social Security number, not just the last four digits. You’re going to need to show us two proofs of your residence," Petit said.

He also said if you have the current license, you don't have to get a new one until it expires. Petit said this is just a way to make sure things are more secure for travel and for personal security.

The new IDs and licenses will also remain the same price as the old ones.

41.415602 -81.923473