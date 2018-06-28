Police ID victims of Maryland newspaper shooting: 4 journalists, 1 sales assistant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ANNAPOLIS, Md. -- Officials have released the names of the five people killed in a shooting attack on a Maryland newspaper.

Lt. Ryan Frashure of Anne Arundel County Police read the names at a news conference Thursday night, hours after the shooting at The Capital Gazette.

They are: Wendi Winters, John McNamara, Gerald Fischman, Rebecca Smith, and Rob Hiaasen.

Winters was the special publications editor. McNamara was a writer. Fischman was editorial page editor. Smith was a sales assistant. Hiassen was an assistant editor and columnist.

Author Carl Hiaasen posted about his brother's death on Facebook, saying he is "devastated and heartsick" to confirm the loss of his brother. He recalls Rob as "one of the most gentle and funny people I've ever known" who had a "gifted career as a journalist."

The Miami Herald reported that Hiaasen was a warm and witty voice in the media world.

Rob Hiassen was 59. He had worked as a columnist and editor for The Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, for several years but kept up lifelong connections to Florida, where he grew up and worked previously for the Palm Beach Post.

