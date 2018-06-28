Suspect in Maryland newspaper shooting mutilated fingers in possible attempt to prevent identification, official says

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — A law enforcement official says the suspect in the Maryland newspaper shooting mutilated his fingers in what investigators think was an effort to prevent him from being easily identified.

The official was briefed on the investigation but was not authorized to discuss it publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The official says investigators believe the suspect was attempting to prevent them from getting a fingerprint match.

The official says that investigators have nonetheless been able to identify the man, though it was not immediately clear how.

Police say five people died in Thursday’s shooting at the building housing The Capital Gazette.

A leading government official for the Maryland county where the deadly shooting occurred says investigators still don’t have any information about a possible motive.

Police have said the suspect is a white male who was armed with a long gun.

Anne Arundel County executive Steve Schuh says the suspect “has not been very forthcoming” with information. Schuh adds: “To my knowledge, there was no verbal aspect to the incident where he declared his motives or anything else, so at this point we just don’t know.”

