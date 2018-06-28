Survey: 4 in 10 Americans have a side job

Tired of waiting for a raise? Maybe it’s time to look into a side job.

A new survey from Bankrate found 37% of Americans have a side hustle that brings in an average of $686 per month.

Most say they consider the extra money they earn to be disposable income. Nearly 40% say they use their extra funds to cover living expenses.

Half of people who have a second job earn less than $200 per month. Fifteen-percent say they make more than $1000 per month.

The most popular side hustles are:

Home repair/landscaping Online sales Crafts Child care

Other findings from the survey:

Millennials are more likely than members of other generations to say they have a side job.

Men earn more

*Click here to read more from Bankrate