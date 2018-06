CLEVELAND, Ohio –A portion of Denison Avenue will be closed after several utility poles and wires were pulled down overnight.

Fox 8’s Patty Harken reports a car and a semi were involved. A car reportedly hit a pole, and a semi then became tangled in power lines. The driver of the car fled the scene.

Denison Avenue is closed between West 47th Street and West 50th Street, and it is expected to be closed for some time.