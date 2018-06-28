Playhouse Square announces lottery for $10 tickets to Hamilton

Posted 11:30 am, June 28, 2018, by , Updated at 12:17PM, June 28, 2018

CLEVELAND– Playhouse Square announced a lottery for $10 tickets to see the musical Hamilton.

There will be 37 orchestra tickets sold for every performance during its run in Cleveland for $10 each.

The digital lottery starts at 11 a.m. July 15 for the July 17 show. There will be a new lottery two days prior to each performance.

Here’s how to enter:

  • Use the official app for HAMILTON, now available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (http://hamiltonmusical.com/app).
  • You can also visit http://hamiltonmusical.com/lottery to register.
  • The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days prior to the performance date and will close for entry at 9 a.m. the day prior to the performance.
  • Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent at approximately 11 a.m.  the day prior to the performance via email and SMS (if mobile number is provided).
  • No purchase or payment necessary to enter or participate.
  • Each winning entrant may purchase up to two tickets.
  • Only one entry per person. Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.
  • Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. ET the day prior to the performance using the purchase link and code in a customized notification email. Tickets not claimed by 4 p.m. the day prior to the performance are forfeited.
  • Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning 2 hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID. Lottery tickets void if resold.

Tickets for Hamilton are on sale now on the Playhouse Square website.

