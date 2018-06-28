Missing: Christopher Curtis Goins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Christopher Curtis Goins is 32. He was last seen June 19 on West 97th Street in Cleveland.

He is 5'5" tall and weighs 156 pounds.

He has brown hair, blue eyes and a noticeable scar on his elbow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Van Buren with the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2541.

