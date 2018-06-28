× Man charged in shooting death of 9-year-old girl issued $5 million bond

CLEVELAND, Ohio — One of six people arrested in the shooting death of a 9-year-old girl appeared in court Thursday.

Aaron George, 18, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder. He was issued $5 million bond Thursday.

Marshals also say another juvenile, a 16-year-old, turned himself in to police Tuesday.

Police say there are now 6 people in custody in regards to Saniyah Nicholson’s death

Nicholson was sitting in her mother’s car outside of a boxing club at Lee Road and Cloverside Avenue Wednesday night when gunfire erupted as two groups shot at each other from across the street.

The US Marshals and the Cleveland Police are calling these two the “remaining suspects” in the case.

Funeral arrangements for Saniyah were announced Tuesday.

There will be a public viewing on Friday at Gaines Funeral Home in Maple Heights from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The homegoing celebration for the little girl starts with the wake at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at Second Ebeneezer Baptist Church. The funeral begins at 10 a.m.

