Live video: Springfield Township police search for armed suspect, tell residents to avoid area

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Springfield Township Police Department is asking people to avoid the Spring Hill area.

That’s north of US 224, east of Neal Road and west of SR 532. Police said officers are searching for a suspect who is considered armed and dangerous. SWAT is also at the scene.

The 41-year-old man is 5 foot 10 and weighs 195 pounds. He is wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and blue sweatpants.

Springfield Township police said residents should lock their homes and shelter in place until further notice. Suspicious activity should be reported by calling 911.