Fox Recipe Bars: Jazzy Lemon Bars

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Lemon bars are the perfect summer dessert and Chef Maureen Leonard from Tri-C's Culinary Arts program shared her recipe with Fox 8's Kristi Capel. Chef Maureen will be doing cooking demo's at this year's Tri-C JazzFest. Her demo's are scheduled for Friday June 29th at 5:05pm, 6:50pm and 7:45pm. Some of the JazzFest's headliners will help her with these cooking demo's.

Click here for information on the 39th Tri-C JazzFest.

Click here to learn more about Tri-C's Culinary Arts Program.

Lemon Bars

1/2 pound unsalted butter (at room temperature)

1/2 cup sugar

2 cups flour

1/8 teaspoon kosher salt

6 eggs (at room temperature)

3 cups sugar

2 tablespoons lemon zest (grated, 4-6 lemons)

1 cup flour

Confectioners sugar

Fresh summer berries for garnish

Directions

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F for A conventional oven, 325°F for a convection oven.

For the crust, cream the room temperature butter and sugar until light and creamy in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.

Combine the flour and salt into the butter sugar mixture. Mix until fully combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl.

Place the dough onto a well-floured board and gather into a ball. Flatten the dough with floured hands and press it into a 9 by 13 by 2-inch cookie sheet, building up a 1/2-inch edge on all sides. Chill for approximately 20–30 minutes.

Bake the crust for 15 to 20 minutes, until very lightly browned. Remove the crest from the oven and let it cool. Leave the oven on.

For the filling, whisk together the eggs, sugar, lemon zest, lemon juice ( or any combination of juiced citrus, ie. blood orange, key lime or grapefruit), and flour. Pour over the crust and bake for 30 to 35 minutes, until the filling is set. Let cool to room temperature.

Freeze the bars for approximately one hour to have cleaner edges when cutting out the shapes you prefer for the bars.

Cut and dust with confectioners' sugar, and garnish with berries.