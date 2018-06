CONNEAUT, Ohio– The Conneaut Police Department and the Ashtabula County Coroner’s Office are investigating a body found along Interstate 90.

Officers were called to the highway at the state Route 7 overpass shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the male’s body was in the advanced stages of decomposition. Investigators have no reason to suspect foul play at this time.

The remains were taken to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office for identification.