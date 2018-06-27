× Vegas odds give Cleveland a chance at keeping LeBron James

CLEVELAND– While the Cavaliers aren’t the favorite, Las Vegas odds still have Cleveland in the hunt for LeBron James.

LeBron can opt out of his contract for the 2018-2019 season and become an unrestricted free agent.

As of Wednesday, sportsbook Bovada has the Lakers at the top of the list to land the King at -155 odds. That’s followed by the Cavs at +200, the 76ers at +550 and the Boston Celtics at +900.

Other teams in the running, according to the oddsmaker, are the Rockets, Spurs, Knicks, Clippers and Heat.

Bovada is also taking bets on where Kawhi Leonard will play next season, with San Antonio, LA and Boston ranking high. Cleveland comes in at +800 for signing the small forward.

