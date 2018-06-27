Vacationers, beware: How to avoid traffic nightmare on your Myrtle Beach trip

Posted 4:41 pm, June 27, 2018, by , Updated at 05:50PM, June 27, 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Myrtle Beach is a popular destination for Northeast Ohio families.

But, as you head home from making all of those wonderful summer memories, AAA wants you and your family to avoid what could be a major traffic headache.

AAA East Central says construction on I-77 at the border of Virginia and West Virginia is causing hours of gridlock traffic.  They are advising travelers to consider the roadwork when planning the return road trip and following a suggested alternative route; it’s a 17-mile detour that adds 30 minutes to the trip, but AAA says it could save you hours of waiting in traffic.

Suggested Alternate Route (heading northbound):

  • As you approach the merger of I-77 and I-81, take exit 32 to merge onto I-81 North toward Roanoke.
  • 16.5 miles later, take exit 98 for VA-100 North toward Dublin/Pearisburg.
  • Take Route 100 North for almost 25 miles (through Pearisburg).
  • Keep left at the fork towards US 460 West.
  • In 23 miles, turn right to re-enter I-77 North.

Source: TripTik.AAA.com via AAA
Close-up of AAA recommended detour to avoid congestion heading northbound on I-77 in Virginia and West Virginia.

Related stories