Traveling Tribute Vietnam Wall escorted to Tri-C Western Campus

PARMA, Ohio -- A touching sight on Wednesday as the American Veterans Traveling Tribute (AVTT) Traveling Vietnam Wall was escorted to the Cuyahoga Community College Western Campus in Parma.

Hundreds of motorcycle riders from Rolling Thunder, Inc. met on I-71 in Brunswick to escort the Traveling Wall to Tri-C.

It will be on display on the western campus from June 28 at 1 p.m. until July 1 at 1 p.m. The Wall is open 24 hours a day during this time. The official opening ceremony will be on June 28 at 3 p.m.