Study: Browns fans among the worst in the NFL

The Cleveland Browns didn’t win a single game in the 2017 season. The 2016 season saw just one win. Is it any surprise that a new study found Browns fans are among the worst in the NFL?
Emory University released its latest ranking of NFL fans.
The Browns made the bottom five:
- Browns
- Jaguars
- Chiefs
- Rams
- Titans
The top five teams were:
- Cowboys
- Patriots
- Eagles
- Giants
- Steelers
How were the fans measured?
Fan Equity: How much fans spend on their team, on tickets, and merchandise
Social Equity: How passionate fans are in following their teams on social media
Road Equity: How well teams draw on the road, adjusting for their win-loss record