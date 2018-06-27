Study: Browns fans among the worst in the NFL

The Cleveland Browns didn’t win a single game in the 2017 season. The 2016 season saw just one win. Is it any surprise that a new study found Browns fans are among the worst in the NFL?

Emory University released its latest ranking of NFL fans.

The Browns made the bottom five:

Browns

Jaguars

Chiefs

Rams

Titans

The top five teams were:

Cowboys

Patriots

Eagles

Giants

Steelers

How were the fans measured?

Fan Equity: How much fans spend on their team, on tickets, and merchandise

Social Equity: How passionate fans are in following their teams on social media

Road Equity: How well teams draw on the road, adjusting for their win-loss record

*Click here to read more and to see the complete list