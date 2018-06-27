Strive for Greatness: Looking back on LeBron James’ second stint with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND– LeBron James could opt out of his last year of his contract with the Cavaliers and leave Cleveland for a second time.

Since his return in 2014, LeBron became the youngest player to score 30,000 career points and extended his streak to eight straight appearances in the NBA Finals.

Most memorably, he led the Cavs to their first championship, becoming the first team to overcome a 3-1 deficit and giving Cleveland its first major sports title in 52 years.

No matter what happens during his free agency, we’ll always have the 2016 season.

