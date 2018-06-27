Showers, thunderstorms with a warm front will lead to hot temps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - Showery, thundery weather moves through today. You may have felt the difference from Tuesday morning, when it was comfortably dry, and Tuesday afternoon, when dew points began to climb into the humid (green) category:

Now the atmosphere will squeeze some of that moisture out with periodic showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain near normal until Friday. After that, a strong heat dome will pay the Ohio Valley a visit.