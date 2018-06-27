Richard Jefferson ends friendship with LeBron James to avoid free agency rumors

LOS ANGELES– Richard Jefferson has had enough of LeBron James.

Yes, they were teammates. Yes, they won a championship together. But it all ends now.

Jefferson took to Snapchat on Wednesday to say he’s ending his friendship with James so he doesn’t have to answer questions about his approaching free agency. LeBron is expected to opt out of the last year of his contract with Cleveland, setting up “The Decision Part III.”

“I don’t know, my family doesn’t know and neither do my kids,” Jefferson said in the post about where James will sign.

“Truth be told I never liked the guy. He works too hard it makes the rest of us look bad. He’s my son’s favorite player and I view that as a complete betrayal of how hard I’ve worked to put a roof over his head,” said the typically sarcastic small forward, who played with the Cavs from 2015 to 2017.

In true Jefferson form, the post also includes a jab at former teammate and longtime friend, Channing Frye.

Richard Jefferson with some not-so-breaking LeBron news on his Snapchat account (with a Bill Russell Salute aimed at Channing Frye for good measure) pic.twitter.com/jV3wh7YgAs — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) June 27, 2018

