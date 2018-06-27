Ohio bill would require teachers to report children who may be transgender to parents

OHIO — A GOP bill introduced to the Ohio House would require teachers to report to parents and guardians if a child shows signs that they may be transgender.

Cincinnati.com reports that House Bill 658 would also require any government agent to report if a child “demonstrates a desire to be treated in a manner opposite of the child’s biological sex” or if they exhibit signs of gender dysphoria.

The legislation would also make it a fourth-degree entity for teachers and government agents to provide treatment without consent from parents and guardians.

The Ohio Education Association opposes the legislation, saying in a statement:

“[HB 658] is contrary to OEA’s belief that all persons, regardless of gender orientation, should be afforded equal opportunity and guaranteed a safe and inclusive environment within the public education system.”

The bill would also keep courts from making custody-related decisions based on a parent’s or guardian’s refusal to let a child undergo gender-based treatment.

The legislation was introduced by Rep. Tom Brinkman in May. In testimony, he said “parents have a fundamental right to decide what is best for their children.”

