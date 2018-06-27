Northeast Ohio Fourth of July festivals, concerts and other fun events
CLEVELAND – There’s nothing like a good fireworks show to cap off your July 4th. But fireworks aren’t the only way to celebrate. Many northeast Ohio communities and organizations host festivals, concerts and home days too. So if you’re looking to mix it up a bit, here are some other ideas for you and your family.
We didn’t forget the fireworks! Click here for a list of fireworks by city.
🍖AKRON’S NATIONAL RIB FESTIVAL
Rib, White & Blue
June 29 – July 4
Click here for details
🇺🇸AURORA
Parade & July 4 Festival
11 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Kiwanis-Moore Park
Click here for details
⛵BAY VILLAGE BAY DAYS
June 30- July 4
Click here for details
🌭BEREA
Grindstone Festival
July 2-3
Coe Lake
Click here for details
🎺 BLOSSOM MUSIC FESTIVAL AND FIREWORKS
Salute to America
July 3 – 4, 8 p.m.
Blossom Music Center
Click here for details, tickets
🥧BRECKSVILLE HOME DAYS
Friday, June 29 – Sunday, July 1
Click here for details
🎢CEDAR POINT LIGHT UP THE NIGHT
special admissions, special events and fireworks
Click here for details, prices, events
🇺🇸CHARDON
Old Glory Day Festival
July 4, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Chardon Square
Click here for details
🎻CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA STAR SPANGLED SPECTACULAR
Friday, July 6
Mall B
activities begin at 6 p.m.
Musical concert begins at 9 p.m.
Click here for details
🔔CONNEAUT FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL
Thursday, June 28 – Sunday July 1
Click here for details
🗽CROCKER PARK LIBERTY FEST
Sunday, July 1, noon – 6 p.m.
Click here for details
🇺🇸CUYAHOGA FALLS
DOWNTOWN FRIDAY EVENT: STARS AND STRIPES
Friday, July 6, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Downtown
Click here for details
🍦FAIRPORT HARBOR MARDI GRAS
Wednesday, July 4 – Sunday, July 8
Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach
☀FAIRVIEW PARK SUMMERFEST
June 29 – July 1
Bohlken Park
3885 W. 210th Street
Click here for details
🍉GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER
Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1
Click here for details
🐬GREATER CLEVELAND AQUARIUM
Fun Before 4
July 4
10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Click here for details
🇺🇸HARTVILLE MARKETPLACE & FLEA MARKET
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION
Thursday, June 28 – Monday, July 3 (closed Sunday, July 1)
all day
Click here for details
🌭KENT HERITAGE FESTIVAL
Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Click here for details
🍦MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS SUMMERFEST
Saturday July 7, noon – 9:30 p.m.
Central Park
Click here for details
🗽PORT CLINTON
Red, White & Vroom
July 4, 8 a.m. -10 p.m.
Click here for details and locations
🇺🇸SANDUSKY
4th of July Stars and Stripes Celebration
July 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Washington Park, downtown Sandusky
Click here for details
