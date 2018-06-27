× Northeast Ohio Fourth of July festivals, concerts and other fun events

CLEVELAND – There’s nothing like a good fireworks show to cap off your July 4th. But fireworks aren’t the only way to celebrate. Many northeast Ohio communities and organizations host festivals, concerts and home days too. So if you’re looking to mix it up a bit, here are some other ideas for you and your family.

We didn’t forget the fireworks! Click here for a list of fireworks by city.

🍖AKRON’S NATIONAL RIB FESTIVAL

Rib, White & Blue

June 29 – July 4

Click here for details

🇺🇸AURORA

Parade & July 4 Festival

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Kiwanis-Moore Park

Click here for details

⛵BAY VILLAGE BAY DAYS

June 30- July 4

Click here for details

🌭BEREA

Grindstone Festival

July 2-3

Coe Lake

Click here for details

🎺 BLOSSOM MUSIC FESTIVAL AND FIREWORKS

Salute to America

July 3 – 4, 8 p.m.

Blossom Music Center

Click here for details, tickets

🥧BRECKSVILLE HOME DAYS

Friday, June 29 – Sunday, July 1

Click here for details

🎢CEDAR POINT LIGHT UP THE NIGHT

special admissions, special events and fireworks

Click here for details, prices, events

🇺🇸CHARDON

Old Glory Day Festival

July 4, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Chardon Square

Click here for details

🎻CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA STAR SPANGLED SPECTACULAR

Friday, July 6

Mall B

activities begin at 6 p.m.

Musical concert begins at 9 p.m.

Click here for details

🔔CONNEAUT FOURTH OF JULY FESTIVAL

Thursday, June 28 – Sunday July 1

Click here for details

🗽CROCKER PARK LIBERTY FEST

Sunday, July 1, noon – 6 p.m.

Click here for details

🇺🇸CUYAHOGA FALLS

DOWNTOWN FRIDAY EVENT: STARS AND STRIPES

Friday, July 6, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Downtown

Click here for details

🍦FAIRPORT HARBOR MARDI GRAS

Wednesday, July 4 – Sunday, July 8

Fairport Harbor Lakefront Park Beach

☀FAIRVIEW PARK SUMMERFEST

June 29 – July 1

Bohlken Park

3885 W. 210th Street

Click here for details

🍉GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER

Saturday, June 30 and Sunday, July 1

Click here for details

🐬GREATER CLEVELAND AQUARIUM

Fun Before 4

July 4

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Click here for details

🇺🇸HARTVILLE MARKETPLACE & FLEA MARKET

INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION

Thursday, June 28 – Monday, July 3 (closed Sunday, July 1)

all day

Click here for details

🌭KENT HERITAGE FESTIVAL

Saturday, June 30, 9 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Click here for details

🍦MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS SUMMERFEST

Saturday July 7, noon – 9:30 p.m.

Central Park

Click here for details

🗽PORT CLINTON

Red, White & Vroom

July 4, 8 a.m. -10 p.m.

Click here for details and locations

🇺🇸SANDUSKY

4th of July Stars and Stripes Celebration

July 4, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Washington Park, downtown Sandusky

Click here for details

**If you would like your city’s festival to be added to this list, please email tips@fox8.com with details of the event, a link to the website and put the word ‘JULY 4 FESTIVAL’ in the subject line.**